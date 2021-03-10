Pregnant Karlie Kloss Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner enjoyed a little fresh air as they prepare to start parenthood.
The married pair, who are expecting their first child, were spotted walking together in Miami, Fla. on Monday, March 8, as seen in the photograph below. Karlie was dressed in a black top and leggings, while Joshua wore a navy T-shirt and gray shorts.
This is a rare public outing for the 28-year-old model and 35-year-old investor, who tied the knot in October 2018 after six years of dating. News broke in late October 2020 that the couple is expecting, and Karlie confirmed the pregnancy with an Instagram post in November.
In the Instagram footage, the Project Runway host wore a black bra and orange pants, revealing her baby bump. "Good morning, hello baby," she whispered.
Joshua's brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. This means Karlie's bundle of joy will be the cousin to Ivanka's three children.
To celebrate her second wedding anniversary to Joshua in October, Karlie wrote on Instagram, "I fall more in love with you every day."
Meanwhile, Joshua relished the special occasion by sharing, "i pinch myself every day."
The couple was wed in a Jewish ceremony in New York after their engagement lasted three months, with the bride wearing a gorgeous cut-out Dior gown.
On Jan. 6, the day that protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol, Karlie's social media made headlines after she tweeted that "inciting violence is anti-American."
When a user responded, "Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic]," Karlie replied, "I've tried." The model has since been silent on social media.