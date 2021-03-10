Get Ready for Pi Day With 30% Off Pies From Goldbelly

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While most people use March 14 as an opportunity to honor the mathematical constant, we like to celebrate Pi Day with some good old fashioned pies! And thanks to Goldbelly, you can get delicious pies from across the country delivered straight to your doorstep. Even better, now through 3/14, you can score 30% off Goldbelly's pies and free shipping!
Whether you fancy a Froot Loops-encrusted pie from The Pie Hole or a blueberry crumb pie adorned with the pi symbol from Little Pie Company, Goldbelly has you covered!
Scroll below to check out the pies we're adding to our cart for our Pi Day celebrations.
Cereal Killer Pie From The Pie Hole
This nostalgic pie features a cereal crust, a cream cheese filling packed with Fruity Pebbles, and Froot Loops on top. Sign us up!
The Lord of the Pies - Deep Dish Apple Pie From Emporium Pies
Dallas-based Emporium Pies offers handmade pies packed with local and seasonal ingredients. Their Lord of the Pies apple pie is topped with a mouth-watering crispy cinnamon streusel and buttery, flaky crust.
Cannoli Cream Pie From Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
Since 1993, Wendy and Dave Achatz have been whipping up delicious pies like this Cannoli Cream Pie that features vanilla pastry cream combined with rich cream cheese, chocolate chips and toasted almonds.
Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag® From The Elegant Farmer
Made with a delicate, sugar cookie-like crust and hearty sweet-tart apples, these pies are legendary! Praised by several publications, The Elegant Farmer's pies are a must. It's no wonder they bake more than 250,000 of their nationally acclaimed pies each year!
Salty Honey Pie From Four & Twenty Blackbirds
Founded in 2009 by sisters and pie makers Melissa and Emily Elsen in Brooklyn, New York, Four & Twenty Blackbirds serves up scrumptious pies like this rich honey custard with notes of vanilla and is topped with flaked Maldon sea salt.
Pi Day Blueberry Crumb Pie From Little Pie Company
For all the pi and pie lovers, this limited-edition pie is for you! This pie from the Little Pie Company includes farm-fresh, juicy blueberries and an oatmeal crumb topping.
Levee High Apple Pie From Blue Owl Bakery
Now you can get Blue Owl's world-famous Levee High Apple Pie® delivered to your doorstep! The pie features 18 Golden Delicious Apples, piled high in a made-from-scratch crust! The pie will be shipped frozen and ready to bake with easy-to-follow baking instructions.
Choose Your Own 2 Pack From Fireman Derek's Bake Shop
Whether you've been craving a Guava Berry Pie or a legendary Key Lime Pie, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop has something for everyone. The family-owned, award-winning bakery specializes in handcrafted pies with locally-sourced ingredients.