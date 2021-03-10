Watch John Oliver Warn Meghan Markle About the Royal Family in Eerie Resurfaced Interview

In her groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle expressed that she really had no idea what she was walking into when she married into the royal family.
However, at least one of her Hollywood peers had some inkling of what she was in for.
Three years ago, John Oliver predicted a frighteningly relevant account of what might happen after Meghan officially became the Duchess of Sussex.
Oliver joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in February 2018 to discuss the royal wedding three months before Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot. The video, titled "John Oliver Warns Meghan Markle What She's Getting Herself Into," has resurfaced on social media after the couple's tell-all with Oprah.
And let's just say the clip is a bit bone-chilling in light of all the bombs that were dropped this week.
"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," John said. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."
Stephen asked John, "But this generation seems like nice people, right? They're all nice now, right?" likely referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
To which John slowly and dubiously responded, "Yeah..." The comedian went on, "I mean, they're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family."
Demonstrating some intense psychic abilities, John even mentioned how strange it is to bow, kneel or curtsy to the Queen.
"It's just weird to kneel in front of another adult," John said. "It's a bit strange. It's an odd thing to still have. I like royal weddings as much as I like any—I also like fireworks. It's a spectacle."
During the CBS special with Oprah on Sunday, March 7, Meghan recounted how she learned to curtsy for Queen Elizabeth and also hinted that it was an odd and unexpected protocol.
"I remember Harry and I were in the car, and he says, 'OK, my grandmother is there so we're going to meet her,'" the expectant mom recalled. "And I said, 'Oh great, I love grandmas.' [Harry said,] 'But, right, do you know how to curtsy?'"
She explained, "I thought, genuinely, that was part of what happens outside... I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn't think that's what happens inside. And I said, 'It's your grandmother.' He goes, 'It's the Queen.'"
Meghan now feels that was the "first moment that the penny dropped that this wasn't easy."
She also revealed she didn't have any princess lessons like in the movies, but instead had to Google her FAQs on how to be a royal. For example, she said she learned the British National Anthem, "God Save the Queen," by searching online late at night.
"There was no guidance... There's no class on how to speak, cross your legs, how to be royal. That might exist for other members of the family, but that was not something that was offered to me," the Duchess added. "We were doing the training behind the scenes, because I just wanted to make them proud."
Turns out John Oliver might have been able to give her a couple tips. Watch his premonition above.