How Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Raising His Son Gay "Until He Decides He's Straight"

Fatherhood is everything Jesse Tyler Ferguson hoped it would be and more.
Close to eight months after welcoming his first child with husband Justin Mikita, the Modern Family star is soaking up every moment with his son. And while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jesse revealed some of the books and songs he's already introduced to baby Beckett.
"It's a lot of show tunes because that's what I like. We're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," Jesse joked on Tuesday, March 9. "On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that is what Justin demanded he listen to. That was his first exposure to music. It's a lot of singing. I'm writing lots of songs for him. Everything has a song."
The Food Between Friends: A Cookbook author added, "He's going to be like such a straight kid. Who knows. I'll let him do whatever he wants. But I just have a feeling you're going to want to play football. I have to learn how to do all of those things."
But for now, Jesse is going to do parenthood his way and that includes some old and new children's books.
"We have about eight copies of the Very Hungry Caterpillar," the Tie the Knot founder shared. "But one of the new books that I found that I really love is a book called The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish."
All jokes aside, Jesse couldn't say enough good things about his baby boy who is already developing a pleasant personality.
"I really do like him," the actor gushed. "He's a really sweet boy. It's been a lot of fun and I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time and I was waiting for Justin's timeline. He's 10 years younger than me so I'm like, you let me know when you're ready."
And for those wondering, baby Beckett is already receiving plenty of love from a close family friend. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse revealed the thoughtful gift he received from the one and only Taylor Swift.
"She actually sent baby clothes to us," he revealed. "She sent a big care package and it's the nicest baby clothes I've ever seen. They're cashmere jumpsuits and Beckett is a little too big for them but we're determined to get a few more wears out of them because they're so nice so we're just stuffing his little sausage legs into them and he's bursting out of them but I was like, ‘But this is what Taylor Swift got you so you're just going to have to learn how to enjoy this.'"
The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.