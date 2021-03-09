Jennifer Garner Has a Message About Her Body Changing After 3 Kids

Weitere : Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Jennifer Garner is sharing her candid thoughts on her body.

During the March 9 episode of the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 13 Going on 30 star spoke openly about how she views her body after having three children.

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just—no matter how many babies they have, they just bounce right back to that slim hips, no stomach," she explained to host Giovanna Fletcher. "I mean it's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig."

Jennifer, who has three children—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck—continued, "I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I'll still look like a woman who has three babies, and I always will."

The Dallas Buyers Club actress also discussed her May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shut down the pregnancy rumors.