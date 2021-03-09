Zayn Malik Says "F--k the Grammys" and Everyone Associated

Weitere : Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Zayn Malik has some choice words for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

On March 9, the "Pillowtalk" singer took to Twitter, writing, "F--k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

As one can guess, the former One Direction member was not nominated for a Grammy this year. In fact, he has never received a nom from the prestigious music awards ceremony since going solo in 2015, despite consistently releasing music nearly every year.

The artist's fans took note and showed support for Zayn on social media.

"'Pillowtalk' was the biggest & most streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016," one Twitter user wrote. "'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' was the most streamed song in 2017, ‘Dusk Till Dawn' was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system."

Another added, "no shade to Taylor Swift, but the fact that the Grammys nominated 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for best written song & EXCLUDED zayn for no reason SCREAMS racism, even tho he wrote MOST of the song."