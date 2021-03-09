Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain After Criticizing Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is stepping away from Good Morning Britain.

On Tuesday, March 9, ITV confirmed the TV host would not be returning to the popular morning show following his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the British television channel said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

While Piers has not publicly commented, he took to Twitter with a gif that showed a clock with the message "Tick Tock."

Piers' exit from the show comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under the company's "harm and offense rules." According to an Ofcom spokesperson, more than 41,000 complaints were received after Piers criticized Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her struggles with mental health that included suicidal thoughts, Piers expressed doubts about her story.