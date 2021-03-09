Why Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Ruled Out a "Long-Term Future Together" After Reunion

What's really going on between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss? That's what all of Bachelor Nation wants to know.
The former couple, who split in January after meeting and quickly getting engaged on season 16 The Bachelorette, raised eyebrows last month after reuniting in Florida. In fact, fans spotted the duo walking hand-in-hand on Feb. 16 during their outing. However, amid speculation about Clare and Dale's future together, E! News has learned the truth about their relationship status.
"At this point in time, Clare and Dale aren't getting back together," a source close to Clare tells E! News. "They want to be friends and do want to see each other but don't think they have a long-term future together. Clare is trying to move on but she is still in contact with Dale."
A separate insider shared insight on the duo's relationship last month following their reunion in Florida. "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently," the source told E! News at the time. "She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."
As the insider explained, "She's been trying to move on but it's been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him."
Dale confirmed the duo's breakup in a Jan. 19 post on Instagram. "I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in a since-deleted message. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
Less than 24 hours later, multiple sources familiar with the situation told E! News that Clare believed Dale had been cheating on her throughout their engagement. However, a source close to Dale denied the claims.
Distance—he lives in NY; she's in CA—and their lifestyles—she's a homebody; he likes to party—also impacted their happily ever after. "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," Clare wrote in a Jan. 21 Instagram post after their breakup. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."