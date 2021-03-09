YouTuber Grace Victory Awakens From Coma After Nearly 3 Months

YouTube personality Grace Victory is celebrating after emerging from a coma.
The 30-year-old British vlogger updated her fans about her health via social media on Monday, March 8. Amid her battle with the coronavirus late last year, she had been placed in a medically induced coma shortly after welcoming her baby boy on Christmas Eve.
"I'm awake," Grace tweeted, adding a gray heart emoji. She followed that with, "Baby boy is thriving at home x."
On Dec. 28, Grace's family posted a message on the star's Instagram explaining that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her condition led doctors to induce labor on Dec. 24, even though she wasn't due to give birth until February 2021.
"Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover," the post continued.
In the message, her family expressed their love for Grace and shared their confidence "that she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."
On March 8, Grace's boyfriend Lee reposted her "I'm awake" note to his Instagram Story. Grace celebrated her two-year anniversary with him in November by sharing, "Two years of loving each other."
Lee's most recent photo on his Instagram grid is a post of the couple from Dec. 21 with the caption, "My Grace! The Love I feel for this woman is unfathomable."