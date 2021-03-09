YouTuber Grace Victory Awakens From Coma After Nearly 3 Months

Weitere : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

YouTube personality Grace Victory is celebrating after emerging from a coma.

The 30-year-old British vlogger updated her fans about her health via social media on Monday, March 8. Amid her battle with the coronavirus late last year, she had been placed in a medically induced coma shortly after welcoming her baby boy on Christmas Eve.

"I'm awake," Grace tweeted, adding a gray heart emoji. She followed that with, "Baby boy is thriving at home x."

On Dec. 28, Grace's family posted a message on the star's Instagram explaining that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her condition led doctors to induce labor on Dec. 24, even though she wasn't due to give birth until February 2021.

"Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover," the post continued.