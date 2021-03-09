An Ode to the Women of WandaVision

Vision may have made it into the title, but WandaVision really belongs to the ladies.
The Disney+ series, which wrapped up last week, was simply beyond what any of us expected it to be before it premiered. It took a relative side character from the movies of the MCU and gave her nine episodes to explore her own mental health in a way no other character in this world has. By the end, she had been turned into one of the most powerful beings in the biggest movie franchise of all time, and she didn't do it alone.
What began as a trippy homage to TV history turned into a spectacular showcase for Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris and Kat Dennings, which became both a reminder of what we've had in front of us all along and a preview for what's to come.
In short, we've never been so excited to be fans of this universe.
In honor of both the season finale and International Women's Day, we're paying tribute to each of the women of WandaVision and the joy they brought us over the past eight weeks.
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
Wanda was never a main character in the MCU, despite her clearly superior abilities. Olsen had a different accent in every movie she appeared in and was never given the room to really grieve the loss of her brother and then her boyfriend Vision. But now, we've seen Olsen play sitcom characters from six different decades, and we've seen her switch from smiling sitcom wife to grieving, angry, traumatized superhero and potential supervillain in the blink of an eye.
Olsen has been making an impact as an actress for years, but now it's clear she can truly do anything, including surpass the legacy of her older sisters.
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha "Agnes" Harkness
Kathryn Hahn has appeared in pretty much everything you've ever loved since the early 2000s and has always been good, but her turn as Agnes, the nosy neighbor/power-stealing witch, was eye-opening for so many. "Agatha All Along" may be catchy, but that's not the only reason the song has gone viral.
Watching Hahn ham it up as Agnes was just delightful all season, whether she was in nosy neighbor mode or whether she was hinting to us that there was a lot more to her than it seemed. It was clear she was having a ball, and while Agatha is currently trapped in sitcom hell, we'd be thrilled to see her again someday.
Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau
WandaVision was Parris' first appearance in the MCU, but certainly not her last. Her character first debuted as a child in Captain Marvel, and now she'll return as an adult in Captain Marvel 2 with a few major changes. She returned from being erased by Thanos' snap to discover that she had lost her mom, Maria (played in Captain Marvel by Lashana Lynch) years earlier, and she accidentally gained super powers in the process of trying to save Wanda from the very organization that Maria helped found.
Adult Monica has a bright future ahead no matter what, but if the comics are any indication, she's about to be the new leader of the Avengers. Luckily, Parris is someone we'd be happy to watch for years to come.
Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis
Darcy first made her debut in the Thor movies, playing silly sidekick and comic relief to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Now, she's got a PhD, but she's not too smart and busy to fall in love with a magically broadcast TV show and take it upon herself to get Vision back to his witchy wife. Dr. Darcy Lewis is still hilarious and also still the most relatable member of this team, making perfect use of Dennings' comic timing.
What will it take to get Disney+ to greenlight a new X-Files starring Darcy and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park)? Let us know, because it's really all we want—aside from a WandaVision season two, please and thank you.
WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.