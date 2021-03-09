Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno Just Released the Chicest Beauty Organizers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you want to hear it or not, it's time to start spring cleaning. But luckily for us, Sarah Tanno has some chic solutions!
The celebrity makeup artist just released her first beauty organization line with global storage and organizational product company iDesign, and it would be an understatement to say we are obsessed. The sustainable collection, which is available in two colorways, features 28 modular, ingeniously designed organizers that offer a place for every makeup brush, compact, palette, lipstick and beauty product imaginable.
Sarah's iDesign collection is now available to shop on Amazon, but run don't walk because styles are already selling out! For our favorite organizers from the collab, scroll below.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Lipstick Organizer
With 18 divided compartments, you can showcase your favorite lipsticks and glosses in style. No more losing track of your most prized lip products!
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Turntable Organizer
Ok this might be the best cosmetic organizer we've ever seen! Not only does this chic turntable make it easy to retrieve your makeup must-haves, there are individualized organizers within it to hold pencils, mascaras, brushes and more.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Vanity/Cosmetic Drawer Organizer - Medium
If your vanity drawer is a dumping ground for products and tools, you need this ASAP! Don't worry we've been there.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Palette Organizer
Finally, a tidy way to show off your beautiful palettes and get to them easily.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer- Large
We love the sleek smoky grey finish on this classic organizer that will make any vanity or bathroom counter look 10x better.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer- Drawer Wide
This organizer will help protect the integrity and freshness of your palettes, eyeshadows and other beauty must-haves.
iDesign x Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer- 3 Piece Set
We love the unique structure of this cosmetic organizer. Perfect for holding beauty sponges, palettes, compacts and more!
