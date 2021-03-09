Belly Chains Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is around the corner, which means both temperatures and fashion trends are heating up! The latest trend? Belly and body chains! If you're skeptical, take a look at Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union or Halle Bailey, who just rocked this season's most daring trend yet.
Whether you wear one of the belly chains above your denim or pair a body chain underneath a simple blouse, the body jewelry trend will help you instantly elevate your outfit.
See below for our nine favorite belly and body chains that you're going to want to try once you ditch your winter coat. And you can cop the celeb-loved trend for as low as $8!
ASOS Design Belly Chain in Curb Chain in Gold Tone
Add this simple yet expensive-looking chain to your outfit for an elevated look.
Gold Hearts Belly Chain
We heart this chain! Whether you wear it as a belt or have it cinch your waist above your denim, you'll look super stylish!
Cross My Heart Body Chain
This versatile chain would look cute layered over tops, or when you have a sweater on and want a little pop of gold to peek out!
Victray Sequins Belly Waist Chain
Layer this chic chain over a skirt, pair of pants or your bathing suit when the weather warms up. And not to mention, it's such a good deal!
Baby Baby Belly Chain
Inspired by traditional Indian jewelry, this chain will add a sophisticated touch to your beach ensemble or denim look.
ASOS Design Belly Chain with Butterfly Charm
If you're a fan of butterflies, this body chain is for you! It features a twisted chain that will accentuate your curves, too.
Pearlada Minimalist 18K Gold Belly Chain
With small gold balls, this delicate belly chain makes the perfect addition to any outfit. It's also a must for making a statement on beach days!
Simsly Boho Body Chain
If you want to add a little sparkle to your denim ensemble, this $9 chain is a great option!
ASOS Design Body Chain in Fine Dot-Dash Design
This full-body chain is great for wearing under cropped tops and blouses. And it's only $12!