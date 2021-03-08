Fans Defend Shakira From "Misogynistic" Banner Ahead of Gerard Piqué's Soccer Match

Weitere : Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

Fans are standing by Shakira.

On March 7, the hashtag #RespectShakira started trending on Twitter after photos of banners directed at the 44-year-old singer spread online.

According to pictures shared on social media, one of the banners read "Shakira a La Jonquera." La Jonquera, per a 2012 piece by The New York Times, is located on the border of France and Spain and has "one of the largest brothels in Europe."

The Sun reported the sign was held by a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans. The team is scheduled to face off against Barcelona's squad in the UEFA Championship League on Wednesday, March 10.

As fans are well aware, Shakira's longtime love Gerard Piqué plays for Barcelona. Although, the pro, who shares two kids with the "Hips Don't Lie" star, is not expected to play in the match due to a knee injury.

This wasn't the first time Shakira had been targeted. In 2012, photos spread of sports fans passing around a naked blow-up doll with "Shakira" written on the back after Real Madrid won the Spanish league title, which Barcelona had won the past three years in a row. Banners directed at the Grammy winner were also seen at a 2016 game.