Princess Diana Would Be "Incredibly Proud" of Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview, Royal Expert Says

There's no doubt that the late Princess Diana is smiling down on her son Prince Harry after his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. But for the rare few who question that assertion, a royal expert is sharing with E! News his thoughts on the matters.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie tells E! News that over the years he's learned "there are many who say Diana came to regret the Panorama interview," with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. But Scobie explains, "If there's one thing Diana stood for, it was telling your truth and having a voice and making sure others have a voice."

"So I think to see her son find his voice and be unafraid to use it when really everything is at stake," he continues, "I imagine she would be incredibly proud."

Harry and wife Meghan Markle are likely finding support among their inner circle in the absence of the late Princess.