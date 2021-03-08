Emilia Clarke Had the Best Reaction After Being Told She “Needed” Fillers

Weitere : Emilia Clarke: "Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons Saved My Life"

No one disrespects a Khaleesi.

During a recent interview with Elle, Emilia Clarke shared "the worst skincare advice" that she's ever received.

"I once had a facialist who told me I needed filler," the Game of Thrones star recalled. "I just showed her the door. I was literally just like, ‘get out.'"

The 34-year-old actress noted that she was 28 at the time. Later, Emilia shared her thoughts on aging in the filming industry as the young actors are normally favored.

"'You've got this idea of aging, and then you've got the idea of what aging makes you look like," she explained. "At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff and I'm proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."

Emilia highlighted her mother, who the actor said never received cosmetic work, looking "incredibly beautiful" for her age.