Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Dad's Paparazzi Scandal

Meghan Markle is opening up about the drama involving her father, Thomas Markle.

On March 8, CBS This Morning aired additional clips from the Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, including a segment about Thomas' relationship with the tabloids.

Back in May 2018, just a week before Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding, The Mail on Sunday published a report claiming Thomas had collaborated with the paparazzi to stage photos.

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan recalled how the British tabloids hounded her parents.

"There was such an obsession with anything in my world, including tracking down my parents, and I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy," she said. "But for over a year, the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address. Once they did, I remember being told, there was a huge headline like, 'We found him' or 'We've got him.' We're talking about someone's father. And from that point, the tabloids, they moved into the apartment next door and across from him, descended on this small town, giving him gifts. The whole thing brings us to where we are today."