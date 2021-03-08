Olivia Wilde Congratulates Ex Jason Sudeikis After His Critics Choice Win

The supportive feelings are mutual between exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde following his big Critics Choice Awards moment.
After the Ted Lasso star surprisingly thanked Olivia while accepting the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize on Sunday, March 7, she took to Twitter to congratulate him, in addition to adding a quip about his low-key awards looks.
"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" the Booksmart director wrote, tagging a few of Jason's colleagues. "So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."
Jason has been racking up the accolades for his Apple TV+ comedy series, for which he won a Golden Globe Award last weekend. At both virtual awards ceremonies, the actor was casually dressed in a comfy hoodie.
In addition, E! News has learned that Olivia and Jason are in a positive and drama-free place as they continue to successfully co-parent their children Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4. Their kids remain their top priority, now that both stars have moved on to new relationships.
During his virtual Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech, the SNL alum gave a shout-out to Olivia despite the news in November 2020 that the pair had ended their 10-year relationship.
"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis," Jason said. "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."
He recalled Olivia previously telling him, "'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' I was like, 'Nah'... She was right."
Olivia is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles, who stars in her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. Meanwhile, fans have been busy picking up on clues about Jason's apparent romance with model Keeley Hazell.