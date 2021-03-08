Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Makes Adorable Cameo During Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 22-month-old son Archie Harrison—who will become a big brother when Meghan gives birth to the pair's next child later this year—made a surprise appearance during the couple's highly-anticipated interview with their friend Oprah Winfrey.

While Archie did not appear in the interview portion of the special, a clip of the family at the beach was played during the couple's conversation with Oprah as they discussed their new life as a family of three. In the black-and-white clip, Archie runs from his mom to his dad, while the family's dog hangs out in the background.

Harry and Meghan shared some sweet details about their son in the interview, including his favorite word and how he loves to tell people on the road to "drive safe."

While Archie is certainly an adorable addition to the special, much of what Meghan and Harry discussed was anything but pleasant. Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah details the events that led to the couple stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family more than one year ago, as well as their reason behind the decision made just last month not to return as working members of the family. Critically, the pair shared that a major factor was the royal family being unable to protect Meghan and Archie from the world, despite making promises to do so.

The duo, who married in a royal wedding ceremony in 2018, have long been outspoken about the bullying that Meghan—an actress who starred on USA Network's Suits prior to marrying into the royal family—received from the media upon striking up a romance with Harry in 2016.