Zendaya Expresses "Gratitude" Over Her "Incredible" SeeHer Award at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Zendaya continues to show up and show out!

On Sunday, March 7, the Euphoria actress lit up the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards with her incredible fashion and moving acceptance speech.

Ahead of the star-studded event, it was announced Zendaya would receive the SeeHer Award—which, as the ceremony describes, "recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape."

But when it finally came time for the 24-year-old star to accept the prestigious honor, which was presented to her by her Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington, she left viewers in awe with her touching message.

"I'm going to start by saying thank you so much to John David Washington incredibly lucky to have you as a friend, but also a scene partner," she began. "Thank you to the Critics Choice Association for this incredible honor and SeeHer. This means so much to me, I think, as I was thinking of things to say the only real thing I can think of is, is gratitude."