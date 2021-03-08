Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Sex of Baby During Oprah Tell-All Interview

It's a girl! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is getting a baby sister.

On Sunday, March 7, in their anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they are expecting a daughter, with Harry dropping the happy news when he joined his wife in the second half of the interview. Meghan added that their daughter is due in the "summertime."

The couple also shared the news that they are "done" having children after they welcome their second child. "Two is it," Meghan confirmed.

Harry said it was "amazing" knowing they were having a girl, going on to say he was "just grateful...to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."