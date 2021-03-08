Emma Corrin's Risqué Dress at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards Is the Real Winner

Weitere : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Emma Corrin's outfit at the Critics Choice Awards was quite the crowning achievement.

The actress took home the Best Actress in a Drama Series award this year for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Netflix's juicy, fictionalized exploration of the royal family. For her big night, she chose a stunning, if unusual dress. The black, three quarter-sleeved mini dress was designed by Schiaparelli, and features a cut out in the center of the chest, surrounded by oversized pearl clips. Emma also rocked earrings that matched the look of the clips.

Emma is no stranger to a more avant-garde red carpet style. Earlier this awards season, the actress donned a Miu Miu dress with a large white collar at the Golden Globes, where she was also nominated for The Crown.

In fact, the nominee has someone specific to thank for her daring looks: Harry Lambert, her stylist who also works with Harry Styles.

Last November, Emma spoke about why she was so excited to work with the stylist.