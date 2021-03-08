Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Yara Shahidi, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Taking Over the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

From Leslie Odom Jr. to Amanda Seyfried, celebrities showed up and showed out at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Mar. 7. Check out their designer kicks here!

von Cydney Contreras, Alyssa Morin Mär 08, 2021 01:01Tags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsPromisEventsCritics' Choice Awards

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards red carpet is the stuff dreams are made of. 

Yara Shahidi, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet—and brought back the glamour and the fashion that fans missed dearly this past year. 

And they're not the only ones who have ditched their sweatpants and pajama sets in favor of their favorite designer gear. The Critics Choice nominees dazzled in their finest ensembles for a night on the couch, because who doesn't love an excuse to get all dressed up?

Of course, host Taye Diggs isn't looking too bad himself. This is his third consecutive year as host of the ceremony, and, as per usual, he did not disappoint in the style department.

But of course, the fashion moment to keep an eye out for is Zendaya, who will be awarded the fifth annual SeeHer Award. John David Washington, who played her on-screen love interest in Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, will present the actress with the honor.

foto
Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed Stars

To see how Diggs, Amanda Seyfried and more celebs dressed for their night on the town, check out the gallery below!

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Candice Patton

The Flash star raves over Zendaya before she is awarded the SeeHer Award.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Mads Mikkelsen

The Polar actor shows off his famous smirk during the award show.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Riz Ahmed

The Sound of Metal actor adds a splash of color to the ceremony with his electrifying outfit.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress looks effortlessly glam in a Louis Vuitton design.

@marcus_mam
Gal Gadot

A vision in white! The Wonder Woman actress turns heads in a Prabal Gurung and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jim Gaffigan

A family affair! The comedian is accompanied by his kids during the award show.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jason Sudeikis

The actor goes home with an award and gives a shout-out to his kids and ex, Olivia Wilde.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Catherine O'Hara & Bo Welch

The actress proves less is more with her simple, yet striking black dress.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek actor dresses to the nines in a black Dior Men get-up

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Michelle Buteau

The actress celebrates her big win at the ceremony.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
John Boyega

The Small Axe actor stuns in a Louis Vuitton get-up at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress shows off her playful ensemble at the star-studded event.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit actress takes home a trophy for her Netflix role.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris actress shines bright in a lime green Atelier Versace design.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Kyra Sedgwick

The Call Your Mother actress shines bright in a yellow outfit on Sunday.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Kevin Bacon

The actor is one silver fox at the annual event.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Andy Samberg

The actor goes home a winner and you can see his excitement on his face.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Tony Hale

The Arrested Development alum takes the stage at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jared Padalecki

The actor is looking suave as ever with his sleek tuxedo.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Emma Corrin

The Crown actress wins Best Actress in a Drama Series and best dressed at the star-studded ceremony.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Olivia Liang

The Kung Fu actress lights up the room at the star-studded show.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Gillian Anderson

The Crown actress goes home a winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers: Endgame actor flashes his million-dollar smile at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Instagram
Alan Kim

The 7-year-old star looks cute in his suit, as he poses next to his dog.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country actress brings the glitz and glamour to the show with her sequins gown.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's one-of-a-kind gown by Christian Dior is truly worthy of an award!

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Maria Bakalova

The actress shines bright in a diamond-adorned gown by Prada.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Orlando Bloom

The Carnival Row star suits up for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton star looks dapper with his brown suit and signature paperboy hat.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Daniel Kaluuya

The actor and award winner looks stylish with his off-white suit.

foto
