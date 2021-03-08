Critics' Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Weitere : Taye Diggs Excited to Host 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

The results are in!

After months of anticipation, the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association finally revealed the winners at the 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards, which honors excellence across film and TV. The award show, which aired on The CW on March 7, was hosted by Taye Diggs for the third year in a row.

In the TV category, Ozark and The Crown swept up six nods each this year, with What We Do in the Shadows, Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America and awards darling Schitt's Creek also getting much love with five nominations each. Films nominated this year in multiple categories include Promising Young Woman, Nomadland and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

However, while it's an honor just to be nominated, not all the movies, shows and stars on the list could take home a trophy this year. Who had a very good night at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards? Check out our list of winners below!