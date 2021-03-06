Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Fun in the Sun During Their Family Beach Day in Hawaii

Weitere : Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Life's a beach!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soaking up the sun and catching some waves during their Hawaiian getaway. According to Page Six, the longtime couple has been vacationing on the island since last month with their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

And it looks like the family is living in paradise because they were photographed enjoying a fun beach day on Wednesday, March 3.

The 36-year-old singer could be seen splashing around and taking a dip in the ocean. At one point, Katy's arms were thrown up in the air as the waves snuck up behind her—she had the biggest smile on her face.

As for The Lord of the Rings star? He appeared to be having just as much fun as his fiancée, as he was spotted doing stretches and jogging around in the sand. The duo was also seen holding their baby girl during their outing.