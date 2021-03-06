Nicolas Cage Marries Riko Shibata in His Fifth Wedding Ceremony

Nicolas Cage is officially a married man... yet again.

E! News confirms the National Treasure star wed Riko Shibata on Feb. 16, close to two years after he annulled his four-day marriage to Erika Koike in March 2019.

According to a marriage certificate published by The Daily Mail on Friday, March 5, Nicolas, 56, and Riko, 26, tied the knot at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. Coincidentally enough, Nicolas was in Sin City when he applied for a marriage license with his previous wife.

This marks the star's fifth marriage. Prior to his split from Erika, Nicolas and Alice Kim were married for 10 years, but separated in 2016. They share 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola together.

He and Lisa Marie Presley were infamously married for just over 100 days in 2002, and in 2001 his six-year marriage to Patricia Arquette came to an end.

So what's there to know about Nicolas and Riko's love story? Well, let's just say distance made their hearts grow fonder.