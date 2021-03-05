WandaVision Has Been the Most Fun I've Ever Had With TV

WandaVision has come to an end, and I feel sad now. In a good way.

The finale did not do many of the things that fans thought it might do. It did not open up a multiverse or introduce a big new Marvel villain. It didn't introduce the Fantastic 4 or the X-Men, and it didn't even introduce Dottie (Emma Caulfield) as a third Westview witch. Evan Peters was revealed to be a man named Ralph Bohner, which felt like a joke that came out of nowhere.

We only got a glimpse of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) showing off her new powers, Ultron did not return, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) made no appearance.

And yes, it feels a little disappointing to have not gotten any of those big, game-changing moments, but that doesn't mean that what we did get from the WandaVision finale wasn't a breathtaking, heartbreaking, worthwhile ending to the past eight weeks. I feel sad not because so few fan theories came true, but because the show is over, and it ended with a terribly sad finale.