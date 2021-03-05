Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

St. Patrick's Day is on Wednesday, March 17 this year. That means it's time to sport an outfit on your Zoom meeting that will make your coworkers green with envy, as well as shamrocking something emerald when you grab a pint after work.

Below, you'll find all the green tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories you should wear on St. Patrick's Day. But just maybe not all at once—sometimes less is more, you know? These pieces will match perfectly with your shamrock accessories, and there's something for every climate here, too. Plus, these pieces will guarantee that you won't get pinched—phew! As it turns out, it is easy being green on St. Patrick's Day.