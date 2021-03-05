Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

Don't get pinched! Wear one of these green shirts, pants, dresses, or accessories.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Mär 05, 2021 17:48Tags
E-Comm: St. Patricks Day fashion roundupE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

St. Patrick's Day is on Wednesday, March 17 this year. That means it's time to sport an outfit on your Zoom meeting that will make your coworkers green with envy, as well as shamrocking something emerald when you grab a pint after work. 

Below, you'll find all the green tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories you should wear on St. Patrick's Day. But just maybe not all at once—sometimes less is more, you know? These pieces will match perfectly with your shamrock accessories, and there's something for every climate here, too. Plus, these pieces will guarantee that you won't get pinched—phew! As it turns out, it is easy being green on St. Patrick's Day.

Deals for Real: Spring 2021 Trends You Need at Prices You'll Love

Nike Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker

These sneakers are chic any day of the year. The green nike swoosh is a great way to show off your festiveness on St. Patrick's Day. 

$100
Nordstrom

Shape Emerald Green Satin Wrap Dress

Cinch your waist with this festive green wrap dress available in plus sizes. It's a perfect in-between style that can be dressed up or down!

$48
$30
PrettyLittleThing

Lime Ribbed Tie-Dye Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress

If you live in a warmer climate, you need this tie-dye bodycon dress that's fresh for spring. It features ruched detailing that will hug you in all the right places!

$35
$21
PrettyLittleThing

Basic Khaki Jersey Racerback Crop Top

Pair this basic tank with a pair of leather jeans or a fun skirt for the ultimate St. Patty's Day look.

$10
$6
PrettyLittleThing

100% Silk Non-Medical Face Mask

This silk face mask will instantly upgrade your outfit! Plus, it comes with 7 disposable filters.

$55
Discover Night

Monika Shirt Dress

This super stylish dress is perfect for spring. Plus, the smocked bodice piecing adds an extra flattering touch!

$108
Free People

Steve Madden Tamper Pump

Make a statement with this pointy-toe pump fit for spring. Its emerald green shade is bold, but we know you can pull it off. Just pair it with a simple outfit. We especially love the transparent style.

$110
Nordstrom

Khaki Woven Ruffle Bardot Flared Sleeve Blouse

Match this flared sleeve blouse with denim and some heels for a simple outfit you can't go wrong with. Plus, the sleeves add a girly touch!

$35
$23
PrettyLittleThing

Maiya Sweater Set

Spend St. Patrick's Day and every day after in this cozy set! With a slouchy fit, you'll never want to take off this button-front cardigan and straight-leg pants duo.

$128
Free People

Shape Sage Green Faux Leather Contrast Stitch Straight Leg Pants

These faux leather pants are super comfortable to wear. Plus, this color is super in for spring!

$55
$30
PrettyLittleThing

If you're on the hunt for more spring clothes, check out 8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up With Your Skinny Jeans.

