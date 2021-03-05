Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are Cracking Open a Window Into Their Private World

Weitere : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Hold up. Ryan Gosling cooks, y'all.

Eva Mendes shared that tasty tidbit about her longtime partner in an Instagram exchange with a fan—further evidence that she's finally comfortable sharing at least a few details about her private world that people already know about, while simultaneously knowing hardly anything at all.

"That's literally me going, like, 'I'm not in love with him! I'm not in love with him! What? I'm not in love,'" Mendes amusingly recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2019 as a photo (one of the few) was shown of her and Gosling together at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, where they had a movie to promote and a secret to poorly keep.

And when Kelly Clarkson fawned over how great Mendes looked in the shot, Mendes leaned over the couch, rested her chin in her hand, and sighed, "Look at him, though."

So...romance alive—check!

Not that it was news that Mendes was sprung on the Oscar-nominated actor—they've been together for almost a decade and have two daughters, after all—but the first rule of their relationship for years was that they didn't talk about their relationship.