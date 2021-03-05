Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey It's "Liberating" to Speak Out After Royal Exit

Fans are getting another sneak peek at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the latest teaser, released March 5, Oprah revealed she actually reached out to Meghan for an interview three years ago, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, and that her request was declined.

"So, I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, uh, 'Would you please give me an interview?'" Oprah recalled, "And you said, 'I'm sorry it's not the right time.' And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation."

Meghan said she remembered that moment well. She claimed she "wasn't even allowed to have that conversation" with Oprah personally and that other people had to be on the call.

Looking back, Oprah noted Meghan turned her down "nicely" and said, "'Perhaps there will be another time, when there's the right time.'" When asked was right about this time, Meghan pointed to "so many things."

"That we're on the other side of a lot of, a lot of life experience that's happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make," she explained. "So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, 'Yes, I'm ready to talk.' To say it for yourself….To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."