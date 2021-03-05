Kelly Rowland Explains Why She Won't Watch the Britney Spears Documentary

Although FX's recent Britney Spears documentary has spurred endless debate, one person who doesn't plan to take part in the conversation is Kelly Rowland.
The former Destiny's Child member appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, March 4, where she explained to host Andy Cohen why she hasn't seen Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on the "Lucky" singer's conservatorship situation with father Jamie Spears. Kelly and Britney both first experienced fame around the same, as Britney's debut album was released in January 1999, while Destiny's Child's breakthrough album The Writing's on the Wall dropped in July 1999.
"No, I haven't seen the Britney doc," Kelly, 40, replied. "I'm having a hard time in wanting to watch it, just because I really respect when artists actually say, 'This is a documentary, it's OK to watch it.' I respect their space and their privacy and their point of view, you know what I mean?"
She continued, "And their story, what they feel like their story is from their brains, their hearts, their mouths in which they speak. So I kinda respect that, but everybody says that they really enjoy it, it's great."
Britney has not addressed Framing Britney Spears publicly, but the project's director Samantha Stark previously said it's unlikely the "Circus" star has seen it.
After Andy explained to Kelly that the documentary has shined a light on how Britney had been treated by the media, Kelly compared the scrutiny of the press in the 2000s to the pressures of social media today.
"It is media, but now it's social media, and social media is people," Kelly shared. "From her perspective, it was journalists and all these people in the media, but now social media is people, so people need to just be kind, period."
