Why Women Everywhere Love Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Collection & The Little Market

In honor of Women's History Month, we're featuring female celebrity entrepreneurs who are changing the world. And today's girl boss is Lauren Conrad!
The Hills star is empowering women everywhere thanks to her numerous business ventures like The Little Market, her LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's collection, and Lauren Conrad Beauty line. Whether you're in need of a stylish outfit, new home goods, adorable tote bags or luxurious beauty products, Lauren's lifestyle empire has something for everyone.
Plus, when you shop at The Little Market, every purchase supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world!
See below for our favorite things from Lauren's Kohl's collection and The Little Market.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
This darling dress is perfect for weekend brunch, St. Patrick's Day and other spring festivities! Plus, we love how there's a flattering tie-waist.
Small Hoop Earrings
These delicate hoops will go with any outfit! And each purchase of these 14k gold-filled earrings will empower women in Cambodia who have access to fair, dignified employment, skills training, and educational opportunities.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Belted Moto Jacket
Pair this stylish jacket with a pair of jeans and booties for the ultimate springtime look!
Shopping Tote- Market Finds
We're obsessed with The Little Market's tote bags! Not only does this reusable, handmade bag carry all of our essentials, every purchase supports fair wages, skill development, and training for artisan women in rural Bangladeshi communities.
Etched Bureau Pitcher with Glass
Available in three different colorways, this gorgeous vase features a hand-blown and hand-etched flower design. Even better, each purchase supports Rose Ann Hall Designs artisans in Mexico.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Midi Wrap Skirt
Made with recycled materials, this skirt will look adorable with a jean jacket and tennis shoes.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Cross Faux Fur Slide Slippers
These oh so comfy slippers come in seven versatile hues. Plus, they're perfect for upping your WFH style.
Candle- Gardenia
We are also obsessed with The Little Market's candles! Not only do they make our home smell like a field of flowers, each purchase supports women artisans at Prosperity Candle who have resettled as refugees in the United States.
Pink Tassel Blanket
Each purchase of this gorgeous pink blanket with tassels empowers artisans at Camaxtl in Mexico. Plus, it will look great on any bed or couch!
Sugar Scrub- Coconut
Treat yourself and your loved ones to this luxurious sugar scrub! With brown sugar and coconut oil, this nourishing scrub will exfoliate and soften skin.