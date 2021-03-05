Nastia Liukin's Home Transformation Will Have You Flipping Out

Weitere : How to Make Your Own Glambot From Home With Lilliana Vazquez

There's no place like home.

For Nastia Liukin, work and other commitments usually forces the Olympic medalist to travel throughout the year. But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on non-essential travel, the 31-year-old gymnast decided to make her Dallas home even more special.

Without hesitation, Nastia teamed up with Pottery Barn to transform her office, guest room and dining room. The results may just have décor lovers flipping out.

"When I walk into my home, I feel at peace. I feel comfort, coziness and serenity," Nastia explained to E! News. "In a normal year, I'm traveling for over 250 days of the year. When I come home, I want to feel like I've just entered my own personal sanctuary away from it all. This space makes me feel just that."

When teaming up with the beloved home furnishing store, the businesswoman worked with a consultant named Kelli who is part of the Pottery Barn Design Crew. Together, they created rooms that even make Nastia's puppy Harley happy.