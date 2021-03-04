This Month's Best New Beauty Products: March 2021 Edition

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our weakness? New beauty products!

This month is set to be a major month in terms of beauty launches, so get your credit cards ready! Whether you're in need of new makeup or a skincare upgrade, cult-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty and more are dropping products that just might change your life. So start spring cleaning your vanities and cabinets because you'll want to make room for transformative serums, ultra-hydrating moisturizers, brow pencils and much more!

Scroll below to check out our favorite March beauty launches so far.