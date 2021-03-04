Kate Bosworth Shares Never-Before-Seen Remember the Titans Photo With Hayden Panettiere

Talk about a blast from the past.

Kate Bosworth took to her Instagram on March 3 to share a classic #ThrowbackThursday snapshot of herself and a much younger Hayden Panettiere from the set of Remember the Titans.

The caption dated the photo "9-12-99" and included a baby emoji. At the time, Kate was just 17 and Hayden was a fresh-faced, 11-year-old child star.

For those who haven't seen the 2000 drama inspired by the true story of high school football coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), Kate played Emma Hoyt, the girlfriend of football player Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst). Hayden played Sheryl Yoast, the football-loving daughter of Assistant Coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton).

These days, the Heroes star keeps a pretty low profile. The 31-year-old actress shares a 6-year-old named Kaya Klitschko with her ex, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Last December, the proud mom celebrated her daughter's birthday and wrote a sweet tribute on social media for the occasion. "6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," she wrote. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed."