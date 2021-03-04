Please Listen to Ray Romano Cover Beyoncé In the Trailer for HBO Max's Made For Love

Never did we ever imagine listening to Ray Romano do a Beyoncé cover, but here we are.

The first time we watched the new trailer for the HBO Max series Made For Love, we were simply so distracted by Romano's spoken word rendition of "Crazy in Love" that we were able to pay zero attention to the trailer itself. Whose idea was this? Why is he doing this? Is this a performance on the show, or special for this trailer? Do we want this on Spotify? Why is it working for us?

All those questions ran through our head before we watched the trailer a second time to find out what this show's all about. From what we can tell, Cristin Milioti plays a woman who discovers that her husband (Billy Magnussen) put a surveillance chip in her brain. Romano appears to play her dad.

"I touch on you more and more every time," Romano says as Milioti treks through a desert. It is mesmerizing.