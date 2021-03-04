Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Pregnancy Details & How She Told Her Husband

Christine Quinn stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday, March 4 to share exclusive details about her pregnancy.
The Selling Sunset star's rep told E! News back in February that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, and Christine confirmed the exciting news last night.
"I'm going to be a mommy!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump. "My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can't wait to experience this next chapter together as a family."
Speaking with E! News' Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley, Christine revealed that she's already at the 27 and a half week mark in her pregnancy.
"It was one of those things that I wanted to wait until I was really ready to announce," she explained.
"And I got to a point where I was, like, okay, I don't want to be photoshopping my pictures...any more than I already do!" the 31-year-old real estate agent said, laughing. "But I don't want to be photoshopping my body, you know? So it was hard. I got to a point in Bora Bora where my husband was, like, 'Okay, I'm doing everything I can but the angles just aren't right.'"
At that moment, Christine decided it was time to tell the world.
Now all she has to do is wait for the arrival of her little one.
Christine admitted to being "nervous" about the delivery, but for the most part, she's just excited. "We've been talking about it for a while and [Christian] said, 'Wouldn't it be great during corona to get pregnant?'" the reality TV personality recalled. "We were ready and we were excited, but the funny thing is I was on birth control at the time...and I said, 'Okay, I'm going to get off of it.'"
She was pregnant within a month!
How did her husband find out? "I pretty much did the test, and I left it on his counter," Christine explained. "He started crying and it was really, really sweet.
"I was just so grateful and so blessed at how quickly I was able to get pregnant because I know that's something that is really difficult for a lot of people," she added. "I never wanted to take that for granted."
Looking to the future, Christine explained that she doesn't plan to reveal whether she's expecting a boy or a girl.
"I don't really see gender, and that's one thing that Christian and I are both in agreement on," she said on Daily Pop. "So we're not really announcing the gender. We're not doing a reveal or anything like that, and our nursery is jungle-themed, and it's neutral."
"We're just happy with whatever we're blessed with," Christine continued. "An angel is an angel and a baby is a baby, so we're thrilled and, you know, we're coming up with beautiful unisex names that will go either way."
Hear more from Christine in the above Daily Pop interview!
Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.