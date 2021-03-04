Jason Sudeikis Subtly Confirmed His Romance With Keeley Hazell With Golden Globes Easter Egg

Weitere : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

Jason Sudeikis did more at the Golden Globes ceremony than just accept his Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his performance in his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso—he also subtly hinted at his possible romance with Keeley Hazell.

On Feb. 28, the We're the Millers star appeared virtually at the Golden Globes from a living room with a white fireplace. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the same fireplace served as the background for a photo that Keeley—Jason's Ted Lasso co-star who also appeared opposite him in Horrible Bosses 2—posed in front of in a recent Instagram Story.

It was announced in November of last year that Jason had split from his fiancée Olivia Wilde after 10 years together. The former couple are parents to a son and daughter, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

Olivia is now in a relationship with Harry Styles, who she is directing in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.