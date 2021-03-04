You Need to See Whitney Cummings' Tattoo Tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Weitere : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

How deep do you love your Friends?

Well, during an interview with internet personality and aspiring tattoo artist Hannah Stockings, Whitney Cummings, proved her love for Jennifer Aniston by getting "I [heart] J" tattooed on the bottom of her floor.

"There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston tattoo,'" the 38-year-old comedian said while Stockings completed the small piece. "This is so dumb and I'm so into it."

She even added with a small laugh, "Jen's gonna see this." To which Stockings, 29, agreed, "When in doubt, do it for Jen!"

This isn't the first time friends of the Golden Globe winner have given her amazing shoutouts.

In fact, Jen's ex-husband Justin Theroux, 49, who she separated from in 2018, sent her a sweet message early last month in celebration of her 52nd birthday.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," the Wanderlust actor wrote on Feb. 11 on a black and white photo of Aniston. "[red heart emoji] you B!"