Addison Rae Shares Cryptic Post Amid Bryce Hall Breakup Rumors

Addison Rae isn't ready to tell the story, but there is a story to tell.

On March 3, the TikTok star took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message for her fans amid the Bryce Hall split rumors.

"I love yall and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me," read the text on a black background. "Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline."

The note continued, "When and if I want to share, i will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."

While this doesn't necessarily point to her relationship status, Addison may be referring to the ongoing speculation about her romance with boyfriend Bryce. It was just days ago, on March 1, that Bryce took to social media to address rumors about their relationship, tweeting, "I didn't cheat on addison."