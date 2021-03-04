See the First Look at Season 4 of Good Girls

Weitere : "Good Girls" Stars Tell Each Other's Secrets

There's some unfinished business to attend to in season four of Good Girls.

Nearly a year ago, fans were left on a real cliffhanger when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on season three of the NBC series. Though the network ordered 16 episodes of the popular show, fans only got 11 episodes.

That means, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) still had more up their sleeves when the cameras stopped rolling. So, as Retta puts it, "There's a few kinks to work out."

Now, in an exclusive first look at season four, the cast reveals how this hiccup has allowed for an action-packed season that's not to be missed.

What is there to look forward to, you ask?

Well, there's the little fact that Dean (Matthew Lillard) is now a full-fledged member of Beth's criminal enterprise, which Christina says is "really interesting."