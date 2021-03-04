Meghan Markle "Knew It Would Get Ugly" Ahead of Oprah Winfrey Interview: Report

Weitere : Royal Family to Investigate Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Following anonymous accusations that Meghan Markle bullied royal aides, those close to the pregnant royal reportedly say that she expected a fight after choosing to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, March 2, The Times published two articles citing unnamed sources that claimed Meghan bullied royal staffers and drove two assistants out of the palace due to her alleged behavior.

As a response, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday, March 3, announcing its HR team would investigate the reported incidents that allegedly occurred about two and a half years ago.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in the statement. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."