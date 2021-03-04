Meghan Markle Claims the Royal Family Is "Perpetuating Falsehoods" About Her in New Oprah Teaser

Meghan Markle isn't mincing her words in a new preview of her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
On Wednesday, March 3, CBS released yet another explosive sneak peek at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, in which the former Suits actress accused the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods."
This accusation arose when Oprah asked Meghan, "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"
In response, Meghan said, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."
She added that she and Harry are aware they stand the "risk of losing things" by participating in the interview, but she says, "There's a lot that's been lost already."
The sneak preview comes on the heels of a damning report that Meghan allegedly bullied members of the Kensington Palace staff.
On Tuesday, March 2, Britain's The Times published two articles accusing Meghan of being mean to staff members. The publication cites unnamed sources, as well as emails from palace officials.
A representative for the Duchess released the following statement denying the allegations: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."
The statement continued, "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
Additionally, Meghan and Harry's lawyers said The Times was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative."
Buckingham Palace has since announced they will be launching an investigation into the claims.
In a statement issued Wednesday, March 3, they wrote, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.
The Palace added, "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."