How Heidi Klum Reacted to Her Daughter Leni's Runway Debut at Berlin Fashion Week

America's Got Talent is all about following your dreams and believing in yourself, and as the panel of judges—Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel—explained on Wednesday, March 3's Daily Pop, they certainly want to instill those same messages in their children's lives.
However, doing so isn't always easy. Just ask Heidi, whose 16-year-old daughter Leni Klum has been "begging me for years" to start a modeling career of her own.
"Her being 16, almost 17, I said, 'fine,'" the Project Runway alum told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week."
Leni's runway debut came shortly after the teenager appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom. "I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you," Heidi wrote to her daughter on Instagram in December. "Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"
Weeks later, Heidi watched as Leni stepped onto the runway. "I've seen her walk in heels around the house, but never professionally," the supermodel said of her mini-mi. "It's kind of different when all of a sudden you look at your child like that and you're like, 'Wow, who is this?'"
Heidi's fellow AGT judges can definitely relate. Simon was even nervous to discuss the possibility of his 7-year-old son Eric Cowell ever appearing on the NBC talent show.
"I would like it to be my side of the camera or that side of the desk," he revealed on Daily Pop. "Having said that, he actually has got a genuinely amazing ear for music. And he's funny and he does impersonations, so maybe it will happen."
As for Howie, he couldn't help but point out the talents of Sofía's son, 29-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
"I follow [him] on Instagram...he should have his own show as a chef," Howie explained. "He's amazing!"
"I taught him everything I knew," Sofía joked.
America's Got Talent returns later this year on NBC.
