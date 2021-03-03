Fans Can't Get Enough of Kylie Jenner Rating McDonald's

Weitere : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Sometimes, you just have to swap out Nobu for some good ol' fast food.

On Tuesday, March 2, Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Story about the new YouTube video for her "Drunk Get Ready With Me" series that she filmed with her sister Kendall Jenner. The siblings indulged Kendall's new line of 818 añejo tequila, her first solo business venture outside of modeling.

Naturally, a night of drinking can only be followed by fast food—which is why Kylie called upon her best friend Stassie Karanikolao to help her acquire some munchies.

The besties rolled up to the McDonald's drive-thru with a mission. On her Instagram Story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained, "Honestly guys, I haven't been to McDonald's in a really long time. The last time I went to McDonald's was like two weeks before I had my daughter, so this is really big for me, because I love McDonald's."

The duo—who hilariously asked the McDonald's worker at the drive-thru window for their "recommendations" on what was particularly good—ended up getting spicy chicken nuggets, cinnamon rolls, fries and a Filet-O-Fish. Obviously, McDonald's extra spicy fountain sodas were also tucked into the cup holder.

Stormi Webster's mom gave the fries a resounding recommendation, rating them a 10 out of 10. However, the cinnamon roll came in a little lower, at a nine out of 10.