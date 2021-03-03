Watch Counting On's Justin Duggar Kiss Wife Claire for the Time in Wedding Day Video

Weitere : "Counting On's" Justin Duggar & Claire Spivery Are Married

Just a few days after Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot, the Counting On couple took to Instagram to share a video from their wedding day.

The footage, shot by videographer Gabriel Johnson, captured several memorable moments. From the ceremony to the reception, the highlight reel captured it all. Fans also got another look at Claire's gorgeous gown and diamond ring.

But perhaps one of the biggest moments was when the bride and groom shared their first kiss. As Justin's family has previously explained, the Duggars typically don't kiss anyone until they've said, "I do."

After the smooch, the newlyweds smiled and shared a hug. And as they walked down the aisle, Justin pumped his fist in the air.

Justin and Claire tied the knot on Friday, Feb. 26. "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," the pair said in a statement to E! News. "We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."