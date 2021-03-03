Vanessa Bryant Shares Her Sources of Strength a Year After Kobe and Gigi’s Deaths

Weitere : Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe & Gianna With Friend's Letter

In the year following the death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has drawn strength from the everlasting power of their love and from the family he built with her as she continues to navigate her grief.

The 41-year-old NBA legend and the 13-year-old girl were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020 along with seven other people. In addition to Vanessa, Kobe and Gianna were also survived by the couple's daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, now 20 months old.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," Vanessa, 38, told People in a cover interview published on Wednesday, March 3. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

She continued, "There are days when I feel like I can't deal with everything that is on my plate, and I ask myself what my husband would say to me or how Gigi would look at me in a certain manner and be proud of me. I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud."