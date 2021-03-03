Justin Timberlake Celebrates "Favorite Person" Jessica Biel on Her 39th Birthday

Weitere : Jessica Biel Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has all the right words for his wife's special day.

On March 3, the "SexyBack" singer took to Instagram to wish Jessica Biela happy 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," his post began, "the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [birthday cake emoji]!!!!"

Captioning a series of photos and videos of the Blade actress, Justin continued, "Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly... I [red heart emoji] U with all that I know."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share two sons Silas, 5, and newborn Phineas, who the pair quietly welcomed last year. In January, Justin confirmed the birth of his second son during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.