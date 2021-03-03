The Special Story Behind Bryce Dallas Howard's Golden Globes Dress

And the award for chic sustainable fashion goes to…
Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to break down her look at the 2021 Golden Globes. Instead of purchasing a brand-new gown, the 40-year-old actress decided to recycle a dazzling secondhand dress she bought on TheRealReal, an online marketplace for resale luxury goods.
"As many of you know, I love the sustainability of consignment fashion and often find secondhand pieces for press," she wrote in her post. "When I found out I was presenting at the #GoldenGlobes, I immediately went back to my tried and true friend, @therealreal!"
The fabulous find was a silver sequined Temperley London dress that featured a red ombré effect at the bottom, which the Jurassic World star noted "matches my hair!" Howard accessorized her ensemble with a pair of magenta Alexander McQueen pumps that she wore on a press tour a few years ago. And when it came to her glam, she decided to do her own hair and makeup—with some virtual direction from hairstylist Jason Low and makeup artist Vivian Baker.
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, Feb. 28. Howard announced the winner of the Best Director category and presented the honor to Chloé Zhao for Nomadland.
Howard has shared her approach to red carpet fashion before. In 2019, for instance, she posted about wearing a Marc Jacobs dress she also got from TheRealReal for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Rocketman.
"I always feel conflicted when shopping for a press tour, because often these are clothes I will only wear once," she wrote on Instagram. "In the past, since I've purchased rather than borrowed I realized ultimately this wasn't an entirely sustainable practice. For several years now, I've relied on @therealreal religiously to both buy and consign my own clothes. So for this @rocketmanmovie press tour, I challenged myself to exclusively dress in consigned and previously owned pieces."
And in 2016, she talked about buying her Topshop dress for the Critics' Choice Awards from Nordstrom and her Jenny Packham gown for the Golden Globes from Neiman Marcus.
"It's when you're not ‘sample' size, or when you don't have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don't have a lot of notice, those types of size six dresses just aren't that available that much. That's the comfortable way to go through these things," she said, per People, later adding, "So, what I found is that if something is sort of last-minute, or I don't have a good relationship with a place, then I go to Neiman's, or I get something online."