How Rita Ora Was Literally Floored by Meeting Madonna

Even celebs get starstruck from time to time.

During an interview with The Tonight Show, Rita Ora shared her experience meeting Madonna for the first time, which she called "very awkward, but also very unbelievable."

"She really just made me find my light," the "Girls" singer told host Jimmy Fallon. "And doing that, we had to kneel on the floor. And I thought it was ‘Like A Prayer' in real life that was happening to me."

If you're confused, not to fret—Ora offered a bit more context. As she recalled, "I had to go and breathe in the bathroom before I actually did meet her. I mean, this was earlier in my career. And I was doing a campaign for her, a clothing line… then she, you know, came to meet me, and I loved it and I just couldn't breathe."

The 30-year-old star remembered the iconic singer exclaiming, "'This is not my light! Let's get down!'" and a confused Rita did what she was told without hesitation.