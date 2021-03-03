Chris D'Elia Sued for Allegedly Soliciting Nude Photos From Teenager

Weitere : Chris D'Elia Denies New Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Chris D'Elia has been sued by a woman claiming he solicited nude photos from her during a sexual relationship when she was 17 years old.

According to the complaint, which was filed Tuesday, March 2 and has been obtained by E! News, the comedian is being sued for alleged violation of federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography laws.

The suit claims Chris solicited "more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos" from the woman identified as Jane Doe, and that roughly half of these photos and videos were while she was underage. (She is not suing him for having sex with her, as they allegedly had sex in Connecticut, where the age of consent is 16.)

Per the complaint, Jane Doe claims she sent a message to Chris via Instagram in 2014 when she was 17, not expecting him to respond. The suit alleges that Chris, who was on his "Under No Influence" stand-up tour, corresponded with Jane through Snapchat.

"During sex, Defendant D'Elia asked Ms. Doe several times to tell him how old she was," the suit alleges. "She told him she was 17-years-old, and he responded that the fact that Ms. Doe was only 17—a minor—was 'hot.'"